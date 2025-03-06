Drew Barrymore leaves Meghan feeling ‘weird' and distant

Drew Barrymore has ended up making Meghan Markle really really uncomfortable it seems.

An entire analysis of Meghan’s body language and the hidden meaning behind her behavior has been shared by body language expert Judi James.

While speaking to the Daily Mail she started by calling Barrymore’s behavior “relentlessly” clingy, and initially honed in on the image of them posting towards on the host’s couch.

“This is a rare pose from Meghan,” Ms James started by explaining, because she’s someone “who is normally the first one to move in with the hugs to register the warm.”

But this time around, Barrymore’s “spontaneously tactile side that was apparently met with a tsunami of ice water from the royal firm back in the UK,” it appears.

The comments also included a jibe at the Duchess for the expert admitted, “She has clearly met her match in Drew, whose tactile behaviors on her chat show are a signature part of the brand.”

“But it seems from this pose that what you get when you put two famously hugging women together is that one will bow out, namely Meghan in this case.” Case in point her “straight, polite, more regal-looking pose.”

According to Ms James, “[Markle is] perhaps mirroring the kind of response she met with from the UK royals when she was busy hugging them.”

“Her hand is hanging in her pocket rather than reciprocating the display of affection and she’s flashing a wide social smile at the camera rather than tilting her head in a reciprocal gesture.”

All the while, Barrymore “clings relentlessly, curling her arms around Meghan’s waist in a partial koala embrace and tilting her head to nestle against Meghan’s locks.”

When comparing, one can call the host’s attempts “a sense of warm friendship and affection,” however Meghan seems “more distanced emotionally and keener to communicate with the camera than with her host,” throughout the expert concluded by noting.