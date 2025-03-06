Meghan Markle accused of contradicting feminist values in Netflix show

Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has come under fire, with experts dismissing it as a "tradwife" series.

Ridiculing the Duchess of Sussex’s latest rebranding effort, GB News host Bev Turner criticized Meghan for distancing herself from royal duties while still using her title.

The expert called Meghan’s new move a stark contrast to the feminist and modern image she once projected.

"I just find it so hilarious,” Turner said. “If you write the character of a woman who'd thrown the Royal Family under the bus, accused them of racism, you've taken the title but you don't want any of the responsibility, and you swan off to California and make rainbow fruit platters - she's just a joke.”

She continued, "It could have all been so different. Do you remember that wedding day? A mixed race woman marrying into the Royal Family, it felt like a modernisation.

"She was all about female empowerment, look at it now, it's so heartbreaking."

To this, Turner’s co-host Andrew Pierce bashed Meghan over her inclusion of "friends" in the show, saying they are in fact her "employees” who are not going to criticize the show.

"A significant moment for me, she introduces the first 'friend' in the programme, which is her makeup artist - he's an employee.

"The makeup artist is not going to criticise anything, is he? Because he's an employee - for now."