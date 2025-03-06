Lala Kent speaks out on Jax Taylor’s personal battle

Lala Kent recently applauded her Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor for admitting his struggle with cocaine addiction.

For the unversed, the 45-year-old TV personality and model had admitted earlier this week on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast that he had “substance issues” with cocaine and alcohol.

Taylor also went on to confess, saying, “I am an addict.”

In an Amazon Live Stream on March 4, Kent, who has been sober since 2018, revealed that she was “incredibly proud” of Taylor.

She articulated, "It’s a very, very delicate subject. I myself have been in a program for six years, four months, and some change. Sobriety for someone, it’s not one size fits all. Everyone has a different level of addiction, but addiction is addiction.”

“I want to say that I am very proud of him, whether I dig him or not, take all of my personal views of him out of it, let's just stick to this topic,” the 34-year-old actress noted.

Kent went on to emphasise that The Valley star’s admission was “not easy to admit. This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life.”

“The details of why he ended up where he ended up, just like with all of us,” she remarked.

In addition, The Raw star mentioned that she is “happy for him” and “really happy” for his 3-year-old son Cruz, whom he shares with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

“I wish him nothing but the best in his sobriety. Your heart feels broken but there’s so much hope in sobriety, so that’s what I’m feeling for him—very, very hopeful and excited to see what his future holds if he chooses down that path,” Lala Kent concluded.