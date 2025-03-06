 
Diddy reveals new defense strategy against the law revealed

Reports say Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears to have been using the 'race card' amid multiple legal cases

March 06, 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in the throes of legal cases, and to get his way out, he is reportedly using the race card.

One of the charges the music mogul is accused of in the three-count federal indictment is about transportation to engage in prostitution.

For this, he is facing the Mann Act, which deals with moving people across state lines for sex, and if convicted of this federal law, it could send him behind bars for 15 years.

To dismiss this, Diddy's legal team filed a motion last month, arguing, “This case is unprecedented in many ways, but perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no White person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution."

But federal prosecutors have been quick to dismiss this claim as “outrageous and illogical,” noting that “race played no role whatsoever in the decision to seek the charges contained in the Indictment, which instead stemmed from the defendant’s decades of criminal conduct.”

According to HipHopDx, which obtained the court documents, “Because the defendant offers nothing more than conjecture to suggest otherwise, the Motion should be denied.”

Diddy's trial is set to happen on May 5. 

