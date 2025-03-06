How serious is Robert Downey Jr. for Doctor Doom's debut?

Robert Downey Jr. is the new villain of Marvel, and for this, the Avengers: Doomsday director revealed he is going through an "intense process."



During an interview with ET, Joe Russo reflected on the work the Oscar winner does to prepare for Doctor Doom's debut in the upcoming Marvel film.



"It’s a very intense process developing the character. He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in. [Downey’s] writing backstory, costume ideas."

He continued, "I think he just loves really rich, three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character."

Robert's casting as Doctor Doom was a shock not only for fans but also for his Marvel co-stars.

“The son of a ***** didn’t say anything to me,” Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye, previously told Us Weekly.

“We’re good friends. There’s the Avengers family chat. The original six. He said not a peep."

"I got online and started blowing up his phone like, ‘What’s going on? You’ve been hiding this from us the whole time?’ It’s exciting news. I’m really, really excited about it,” he added.