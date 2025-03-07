King Charles is ‘reluctant' to strip Meghan Markle's titles

King Charles would not have liked Meghan Markle mentioning the Sussex name on her new Netflix series.



The Duchess of Sussex, who proudly spoke about her royal title when celebrity guest Mindy Kaling called her a ‘Markle,’ would have upset King Charles.

The US Office star, Kaling is spotted saying: "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

Meghan fires back with: "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

She said: "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.

"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

The Sussex name, she adds, “is part of our love story".

Speaking to The Sun about Meghan’s conversation, royal author Phil Dampier said: "I doubt King Charles would like Meghan making references to the importance of Sussex as her name but I’ve always felt he's reluctant to start any process of stripping her and Harry of their titles.

"It would be difficult to do and he doesn’t want to make the rift any worse, hoping one day there might be a reconciliation with his son."

"The show won’t do anything to help mend the rift between them as it’s mainly just drivel about re-arranging fruit and lighting candles," the royal expert explained.

"At least Meghan is trying to make moneyout of something else besides criticising the royal family.

"But any family reconciliation will take a lot longer and a real changing of attitudes on all sides."