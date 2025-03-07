 
Benny Blanco tries makeup on fiancée Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez shares the complete process on Instagram

Web Desk
March 07, 2025

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are having fun with makeup products from her beauty brand.

The Rare Beauty founder, 32, uploaded a video of Blanco, 36, trying his hand at makeup while Gomez played model.

"Where do I start?" Blanco began as he picked up a Rare Beauty pressed powder during which the camera hilariously fell to the ground.

Blanco then Gomez if he should apply the powder with his fingers, to which she suggested that he could use a makeup brush.

The music producer then starts applying the powder to her nose, noting, "Oh, wait. That's pretty good."

Gomez then made a worried face as Blanco picked up a liquid contour and asked "Okay, okay. So, what am I countering?"

"Why isn't it doing nothing? When you do it it looks so good," Blanco said a few attempts later before checking out the lip oil and highlighter.

Blanco then lauded himself in the comments, saying, "Wait i think i did well," on TikTok and "i feel like i did pretty well," on Instagram.

The couple recently announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2024 after dating since 2023. 

