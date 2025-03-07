Meghan Markle fully ‘entitled’ to use Sussex title despite criticism: Expert

Meghan Markle made a major announcement on her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, revealing she is now using Sussex as surname.

In a conversation with actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan publicly corrected her on the name and further highlighted the importance of a shared family surname.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond noted that while some critics argue Meghan should not use the Sussex title, she is entitled to do so, following a long-standing royal tradition.

Bond explained that royal brides, including Sophie Wessex, have used their titles as surnames, and even Prince William and Prince Harry previously adopted ‘Wales’ in their military careers.

"She’s perfectly entitled to use the name Sussex, just as other royal brides have adopted part of their titles as a surname, for example, Sophie Wessex,” Jennie told The Mirror.

“It's all rather confusing really, especially as titles change, either when someone dies or a new title is bestowed,” she added.

The expert continued, "The official royal surname for the late Queen’s descendants is Mountbatten-Windsor. But Prince George and his siblings were actually called Cambridge at school, and now Wales. Harry and William adopted the surname Wales in their military careers.

"So Meghan is quite within her rights to adopt a married name of Sussex and also use this for the children.

“I don’t think she’s particularly trying to cling to her royal connections - more that she is celebrating the bond with her husband and children."