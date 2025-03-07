Meghan Markle urged to focus on charity instead of ‘subpar' content

Meghan Markle has been urged to focus on charity work with Prince Harry instead of coming up with “cringe” and “subpar” content.

The Duchess of Sussex has continued to receive backlash over her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, with expert branding it "out-of-touch elite desperation."

PR expert Eric Schiffer told Newsweek that the show is a failed attempt to revive the Duchess of Sussex’s public image.

Schiffer argued that the show does little to rebuild her reputation, instead reinforcing her struggles with audience appeal.

"The show is not a recipe to rebuild her reputation; in fact, it reinforces her as the Duchess of Flops and Rating Disasters.

"I don't think this builds her back or expands her audience in a meaningful way at all. To me, this is not the project for her to start a masterclass in cringe cooking.

"For her to think she's going to somehow recast herself as a modern-day Martha Stewart screams 'out of touch elite desperation.'"

He advised the Duchess, who says she now goes by Meghan Sussex, should focus on charity work with Harry as they were "the best when they focused on organic, authentic acts to support causes that were meaningful to the next generation of the planet.”

"Where they have gone wrong is when they tried to merchandise and overcommit to contracts where they're forced to put out content which is subpar."