Demi Moore's new addiction can 'kill' her: Source

Demi Moore has been advised to cut back on her appetite for going under the knife

March 07, 2025

Photo: Demi Moore's new addiction can 'kill' her: Source

Demi Moore has been advised to move away from plastic surgery.

A new report of RadarOnline.com mentioned that the actress' health does not allow her to go under the knife once again.

"She looks incredible, but plastic surgery can get very addictive," a spy dished to the outlet.

In addition to this, the source addressed, "And the concern is she's going way overboard."

Moreover, the slim physique of the actress is "another factor" which adds to the risk.

Explaining their stance, the insider stated that "her implants really stand out" because "she's so skinny."

"But fixing them will mean yet another surgery, and that always presents a risk," they continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "They could leak, explode and even kill her." 

