Robert Irwin makes desperate efforts to save Australia Zoo amid Tropical Cyclone

Bindi Irwin's brother makes desperate efforts to save Australia Zoo amid Tropical Cyclone

Conservationist Robert Irwin is taking action to protect the wildlife at Australia Zoo as Tropical Cyclone Alfred looms over Queensland.

Appearing on Channel Ten’s The Project on Friday, March 7, the 21-year-old son of Steve Irwin shared that keeping all the different animals safe was a complicated process.

He quipped, "It depends on the animals. Crocodiles love cyclones so they are no problems. But our wombats, we make sure there is plenty of extra bedding, straw and food so they can shelter.”

"All our elephants have a beautiful, big, cyclone-proof barn, and our giraffes have an extremely tall barn we put them in to make sure they are safe,” Robert added.

He went on to say that the entire Australia Zoo team had been working hard to keep the animals safe in case the cyclone hit the Sunshine Coast, as the storm is expected to hit southeast Queensland and northern NSW.

The Wild Times alum assured by saying, "Our team has been working so hard around the clock to make sure our animals are safe. Because no matter what, we always make sure our critters here come first."

“Everything is in place and we have had good time to prepare,” Robert Irwin concluded.

For the unversed, strong winds and heavy rain are hitting southeast Queensland and northern NSW. The slow-moving cyclone is expected to arrive in less than 24 hours.

Some of Australia’s biggest celebrities are preparing for the worst, as Chris Hemsworth and Karl Stefanovic have expensive homes that are at risk.

Former tennis star Pat Rafter also has a home in the cyclone’s path, along with US Ambassador Kevin Rudd and his wife, Therese Rein.

It is pertinent to mention that the worst weather is expected on Queensland’s South East Coast, including the Gold Coast, which has some of Australia’s most valuable beachside homes.