Edwina Bartholomew shares heartbreaking health update

Edwina Bartholomew has opened up about her cancer diagnosis in an emotional update, revealing how it has changed her daily life and forced her to rethink everything.

The 41-year-old reality TV star and host revealed on live TV in September 2024 that she had chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.

Now on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Bartholomew went to Marie Claire's International Women's Day luncheon in Sydney and spoke about how her diagnosis is still affecting her life.

Articulating her feelings, she quipped, “I was fortunate that I had a month where I knew about it before I told everyone. I had this experience without having to go through the trauma of chemotherapy.”

“[The cancer] was a gift because it put things into perspective... I didn't have to go through a really intense experience of being ‘in’ cancer and absorbed by it.” The Sunrise star added.

Bartholomew went on to confess that she was very grateful that her symptoms were manageable and that she could still do most of her daily activities.

The Dancing With the Stars Australia alum shared, “I had a meeting with my specialist this week and I forgot to go get my blood test. So, it is not front of mind for me.”

“I am so conscious of what a gift that is, that I have been able to continue on semi-normal... I haven't had to tell my young kids, because I still look the same. It's been a real rethink in slowing myself down,” she noted.

For the unversed, the TV presenter’s diagnosis is a "mild" form of leukaemia, which can often be managed without chemotherapy.

It is pertinent to mention that Edwina Bartholomew has two young children, Molly, five, and Tom, three, with her husband, Neil Varcoe.