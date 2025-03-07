Charli XCX to land role in upcoming ‘The Chronicles of Narnia'

Charli XCX may just be a part of Greta Gerwigs’ The Chronicles of Narnia.

As per Deadline, the 32-year-old songstress, who recently made history at the 2025 BRIT Awards, is one of the top choices of the Barbie director to play a role in the film being made with Netflix.

Even though the role for which the brat hitmaker is being considered is not confirmed, the outlet has assumed that it is the portrayal of Jadis the White Witch, that would be given to Charli XCX.

If true, she would be taking on the role which was previously played by Tilda Swinton in 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, as well as its two sequels.

Charli XCX being eyed for the role comes amid her transition from singing to acting, as she took her talent to the silver screens.

She is set to appear in movies like 100 Nights of Hero, I Want You Sex and The Moment, with the latter being produced by the Speed Drive crooner’s new production company Studio365 in collaboration with A24.

It is also pertinent to mention that in 2018, Netflix announced that it would be making a new adaptation of the famous fantasy series, The Chronicles of Narnia, signing the project to Gerwig two years later.