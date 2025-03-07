'The White Lotus' star unveils a scary snake bite ordeal from the set

The White Lotus star, Walton Goggins, has opened up about a horrible incident that he faced while filming.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about his experience of working with a snake on the set.

“I am terrified of snakes,” he began by saying. “I don’t just have a phobia, it’s like a missing link when it comes to snakes.”

“There’s something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes,” the Fallout actor added.

Referring to his character from the black comedy series, “For Rick Hatchett, the snakes represented him, and metaphorically speaking, he was releasing these snakes because he wants someone to release him from his pain.”

Recalling his first encounter with the snake on the set, Goggins told the audience, “When I picked up the snake for the very first time, I started crying uncontrollably.”

The 53-year-old actor admitted that the snake bit him, “We’ve been thinking about it … maybe you should go to the hospital.”

Before concluding, Walton Goggins shared that he ended up at the hospital for precaution, saying, “For what? You said the snake was non-venomous. Am I dying a slow death?”

The third season of The White Lotus premiered on February 16, 2025.