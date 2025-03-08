Keanu Reeves' channels his passion for motorcycles into new series

Keanu Reeves channeled his passion for motorcycles into a thrilling new series.

In a recent chat with People, the 60-year-old actor and Gard Hollinger, talked about their new two-wheeler series Visionaries.

The John Wick actor revealed that he first met Hollinger in 2007 to design a motorcycle, and that was the beginning of ARCH Motorcycles, which was founded in 2011.

"That motorcycle was built. I went, holy cow, we should make more of those," he shared.

"And what came across through that was Gard's vision, Gard's way [in which] he creatively uses form and function to the aesthetics, to the practicalities," Keanu continued. "And as the years have gone by, we had this opportunity to share that, or go into a show, to look into creativity and form and function aesthetics and that's what visionary is, to me, through this ARCH lens, which is Gard’s eye."

"And we bring the audience along to meet these incredible artists, [and] people, and learn about their life journey," both the motorcycle enthusiasts said, asking exactly where creativity happens and what creative people are doing.

"We hope that, hopefully, the show will inspire people," Reeves added.

Gushing over their love for motorcycles, they admitted that they are attracted to physicality.

"I love to ride them. I love looking at him," Reeves said.

Hollinger noted, "There's a very visceral experience, it's, it's physical, the smells, it's dangerous."