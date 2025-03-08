Meghan Markle shares important hosting advice

Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse into her personal life in her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

In episode six of the series, the Duchess of Sussex hosts a fun game night with her friends, including Tracy Robbins, Victoria Jackson, and Jennifer Rudolph Walsh.

Meghan shares her love for hosting, preparing a taco bar and ceviche for the evening. She said feeding people is “probably my love language.”

Notably, Meghan also made a drink for herself, calling it a “Meg.”

It is worth mentioning that during the episode, titled, The Juice is Worth the Squeeze, the Duchess of Sussex also shared a hostessing tip, saying, “Never let a guest arrive without something to feed them on the table.”

“My girlfriends would absolutely expect that I would have something to feed them,” Meghan added.

In the episode the group also talks about their strong bond and support from one another. As they recently learned how to play mahjong, they call themselves the “Maj Squad.”

Additionally, Jennifer described their group as a "cheerleading group for each other, always helping each other out."

While With Love, Meghan, season 1 is premiering on Netflix currently, the second season has already been announced.