Katie Price shares major health update on her mother

Katie Price has provided an emotional update on her mother, Amy Price, as she continues to battle idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

While speaking on The Katie Price Show, which she co-hosts with her sister Sophie, Katie shared the challenges her mother faces despite remaining mentally strong.

According to Daily Mail, Amy, who was diagnosed with the terminal lung disease in 2017, underwent a lung transplant in 2022.

However, she continues to experience both good and bad days as Katie explained, “Her brain is still so active, but she can’t do the things she used to, which is frustrating for her."

Moreover, the 46-year-old media personality also revealed that her mother remains determined to stay active despite her condition.

In response to Katie’s insistence on using a wheelchair for outings, Amy said, “It’s not doing me any good because I’m meant to walk to help myself.”

In a recent social media post, Katie announced she is quitting vaping as a show of support for her mother’s health struggles.

Additionally, she stated, “I’ve been vaping for a year, and it’s no good for you—especially when my mum has had a lung transplant. It’s disrespectful doing this in front of her,” while urging others to join her in quitting.

Amy, whose initial prognosis suggested a life expectancy of up to five years, remains focused on her recovery.

Furthermore, in an interview last year, she emphasized the importance of exercise post-transplant, saying, “If I don’t move, I won’t progress.”