Meghan Markle breaks silence on 'making mistakes' in the past

Meghan Markle has admitted to making mistakes in the past.

As the Duchess of Sussex works on her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, she opened up about "learning every day."

During her interview with Godmothers, a bookstore linked to her friend Oprah Winfrey, Meghan expressed her excitement about the new journey.

"Right now! I’m launching my business, As Ever, which has been my heartsong for years," Meghan said.

She went on to add, "Every day I’m learning so much as a founder. I’m taking baby steps and big strides at the same time, making mistakes and learning from them, and really working to find all the joy while diving into the creative process and the business."

Notably, these comments come shortly after her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan received harsh criticism.

Despite the backlash, Meghan Markle stays committed to her business and projects, saying, "There’s something energizing about being in my 40s and turning my passion project into a business - and sharing that with the world."

Moreover, just days after the release of season 1 on Netflix, the second season of With Love, Meghan, has been announced.