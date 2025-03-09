Meghan Markle hungry for ‘praise' in ‘all about her' Netflix show

Meghan Markle’s new show is getting thrashed in a scathing review.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has released the first season of her cooking series ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is approaching a ‘like me’ attitude with audience.

A fresh review from Variety says: "With Love, Meghan exists as a sort of celebration of all things Duchess of Sussex — and, as with past of her media outings, no amount of praise seems enough."

The piece adds: "With Love, Meghan is made with a great deal of love — in the sense that the greatest love of all is the one that a person has for herself."

This comes as Meghan Markle announces a second season of her talked about show this summer.

A TV insider told The Sun: "This may raise a few eyebrows but one thing which Netflix love is controversy - and this show certainly created alot of debate.

"Many were so scathing about the eight-part series that they thought there was no way it would get another season.

"But it seems the streamer is delighted with the chatter it’s created on both sides of the Atlantic this week,” the noted.