Sarah Michelle Gellar pays birthday tribute to husband Freddie Prinze Jr

Sarah Michelle Gellar is honouring her husband of 23 years on turning 49.

The actress, 47, took to Instagram with some throwback PDA-packed pictures with her longtime husband and Scooby Doo costar.

The first photo was of the couple sharing a kiss on their wedding day while the next was from their 2002 nuptials.

“Happy Birthday @realfreddieprinze. The world got very lucky the day you were born, but no one more so than me (and our children),” captioned the Cruel Intentions star, who shares daughter Charlotte Grace, 15, and son Rocky James, 12, with him.

Gellar signed off with a subtle joke about their age difference of 1 year and 1 month, writing, “I’m so glad I get to grow old with you…and that you will always have a head start!!”

The couple first met in 1997 on the sets of I Know What You Did Last Summer and later starred as Fred Jones and Daphne Blake in James Gunn’s live-action Scooby-Doo films.

The pair also recently marked their 22nd wedding anniversary as the Dexter: Original Sin actress posted another photo together in September 2024, captioning it "22 @realfreddieprinze,” with wedding-themed emojis.