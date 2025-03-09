Bella Hadid celebrates ‘women of the world’

Bella Hadid just celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD).

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 28-year-old supermodel penned a lengthy yet sentimental message on the global holiday, annually celebrated on March 8.

“Every day should be international women's day! not just once a year, not just when it's convenient!” she began her note.

Bella, who is known for using her social media platforms to voice support and strong opinions over global issues such as human rights violations, also wrote, “We should be celebrating our women of the world every second of every day... real life superheroes... I believe that with everything in my heart!”

She continued “I would not be here today without the fearless women in my life. I've been lucky to grow up surrounded by strong, kind, and fearless women-my mother, my sisters, my aunties, my friends, women who I have connected with along the way, who have helped carve me into the woman I am today.”

“Women who taught me what it means to stand up for each other, to speak up even when it's uncomfortable, to never look away from the things that matter. because the fight for dignity, safety, and freedom never stops. we should celebrate the fight for women and gender equality, everyday,” the catwalk beauty added.

Towards the conclusion, Bella Hadid also noted, “Whether it's the right to choose, the right to feel safe, or simply the right to exist freely-no woman should have to fight alone,' she concluded. 'To the women who came before us, to the ones pushing forward now, and to the next generation-i love you, i honor you, and we're in this together.”