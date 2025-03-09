Ukraine fully committed to constructive dialogue with US: President Zelensky

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet at Trump Tower in New York City, US. — Reuters/File

Ukraine seeking peace from very first second of this war: Zelensky.

President says he will meet MBS in Saudi Arabia next week.

Kyiv's delegation to stay in order to meet Washington's team.



KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine was "fully committed" to having a constructive dialogue with the United States representatives in Saudi Arabia next week over ways to end the war with Russia.

Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has paused US military aid to Ukraine as well as intelligence-sharing with Kyiv.

He has accused Zelensky of not being serious about reaching a peace agreement with Russia, which invaded Ukraine three years ago and has seized about 20% of its territory.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively," Zelensky said in a post on X on Saturday.

The Ukrainian president said he would visit Saudi Arabia next week and that after meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the US team.

— X@ZelenskyyUa

"On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps," he said.

The Ukrainian delegation will include Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff has also said he was in discussions with Ukraine for a framework deal to end the three-year war with Russia, and a meeting was planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.

In February, Riyadh hosted a meeting between US and Russian officials to discuss ways to halt the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Ukraine was not included in those talks, raising concern in Kyiv and among its European allies.

Zelensky met Trump at the White House on February 28 but the encounter descended into acrimony when they clashed in front of the world's media over peace moves.