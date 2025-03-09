 
Meghan Markle sends sweet message to Kate Middleton amid new claims

Prince Harry secretly held crucial meeting with Kate Middleton in Mustique

Web Desk
March 09, 2025

Meghan Markle has apparently sent a sweet message to Kate Middleton amid new claims the Princess of Wales held a crucial meeting with Prince Harry recently.

The duchess shared her sweet message on Instagram as she marked International Women’s Day.

Meghan’s apparent message for Kate and William comes days after Darren Stanton, a body language and behavioral expert, noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales “public displays of affection have certainly increased recently, and it is similar to what we have seen from the Sussexes in the past. Whether that is them following Meghan and Harry’s lead or just being natural after a tumultuous year? It is tough to say.”

“There is a chance that this is because they feel all the affection Harry and Meghan show to each other has given them a pass to relax slightly when it comes to traditional royal protocol,” the expert added.

Following these remarks, Meghan took to social media and shared a PDA-filled photo with Harry.

Meghan’s sweet message comes days after reports Prince Harry secretly held crucial meeting with Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children in Mustique after the Princess of Wales invited him.

