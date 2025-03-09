 
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's pals reveal rare truth about their marriage

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's friends makes surprising revelation about the late couple's loving and caring marriage

March 09, 2025

Gene Hackman paid tribute to his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for her unwavering care during his declining years.

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26. 

According to Daily Mail, autopsy reports confirmed that Arakawa passed away first on February 11 due to hantavirus.

Moreover, the medical examiner determined that Hackman, who suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s disease, died a week later, on February 18.

Longtime friend Tom Allin revealed that Hackman once credited Arakawa with prolonging his life. 

In regards to this, Allin told The New York Times, “He would have died long ago if she hadn’t been there to take care of him."

Additionally, he described Arakawa as deeply protective of her husband, handling his daily affairs, arranging visits with friends, and ensuring he maintained a healthy diet.

Friends Daniel and Barbara Lenihan noted that the couple had become “essentially homebound” due to Hackman’s condition, as per the outlet. 

Arakawa, a classically trained pianist, kept him engaged with puzzles and virtual yoga classes.

Furthermore, Hackman and Arakawa met at a Los Angeles fitness center, where she initially refused him entry for forgetting his membership card.

They married in 1991, undeterred by their 30-year age difference and Aaron Lenihan, the couple's friend said, "They were real life partners—very close, incredibly kind."

