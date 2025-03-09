 
Meghan Markle makes major claim about Prince Harry after his crucial meeting with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle releases the statement about Prince Harry on social media

March 09, 2025

Duchess Meghan Markle has made a major claim about her husband Prince Harry days after reports he held a crucial meeting with sister-in-law Kate Middleton and her family.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother made claims in her latest Instagram post on International Women’s Day.

Meghan shared the post with caption, “Happy International Women’s Day!”

The duchess also shared a PDA-filled photo with Prince Harry, and the duke’s sweet picture with daughter Lilibet, saying “Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”

She said, “Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”

Meghan’s remarks about Harry comes days after the Closer, citing royal insiders, reported the duke held meeting with Kate Middleton when she was on private trip with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

