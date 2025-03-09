Meghan Markle's shelf life called into question

Meghan Markle has just been issued a warning about counting her chicks before they hatch, given that With Love, Meghan has now been renewed for a second season.

Royal commentator Bronte Coy made these comments in her interview with The Sun’s Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson, on the Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

She started by saying, “I think a lot of people will have watched it, whether they hate Meghan or they love her”.

In terms of “the hate watching part of it as well - there’s clearly interest, even though a lot of people have no admiration for her. But at the same time, that won’t carry through for a season two.”

Because “the hate watching element would be season one.”

For those unversed, the second season for Meghan’s show was announced just a few days ago, shortly after she reached the Top 10 most viewed on Netflix.

However, this didn’t stop the expert from also adding, “Harry and Meghan need to keep these deals going, they have a very expensive lifestyle, particularly with security and everything.”

So even now “I think it is in danger of being axed or significantly reduced.”

Before concluding she also shared a major fear in terms of their shelf life and added, “eventually [Harry and Meghan] are going to run out of ideas and people are not going to be interested. People will lose interest.”