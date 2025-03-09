Prince William ‘fuming' over Meghan Markle's nod to Princess Diana

The Prince of Wales is "seething” over Meghan Markle's penchant to channel his and Prince Harry’s late mom Diana.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex’s new post where she wore a Northwestern University sweater in a nod to Princess Diana's famous purple Northwestern sweat top.

An insider told Radar Online: "Meghan and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, have definitely ruffled some feathers in the Royal Family! I mean, her attempts to channel Princess Diana’s style? On the surface, it doesn’t seem that bad, but you won’t believe how it’s got under William’s skin!”

"Now, this latest tribute to Diana’s fashion sense has ignited some serious drama online, with folks tossing around the savage hashtag #MeghanMarkleAmericanPsycho. That one really stings. But let’s be real, her actions are triggering some intense reactions,” they continued.

“William is seething,” the mole claimed.

"He can be sensitive when it comes to anything relating to his beloved mother. It’s pretty clear he’s wishing Meghan would just let Diana’s legacy rest in peace,” they shared.

They added: "By trying to connect herself to Diana, she’s inviting some serious side-eye and accusations of having questionable taste. Poor William may be fuming, but it’s not like he can put a stop to her!"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell out with the Royal Family including Prince William soon after they got married. The couple's relationship with the royals got further strained by their claims of mistreatment in Sapre and Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.