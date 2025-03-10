King Charles’s powerful speech seen as timely response to global challenges

King Charles's upcoming Commonwealth Day message has been praised by royal expert as a powerful call for unity amid rising global tensions.

Speaking to GB News, commentator Charles Rae highlighted the significance of the King's focus on togetherness during "uncertain times," especially as controversial remarks from Donald Trump about turning Canada into the 51st U.S. state.

Charles is set to emphasize friendship and support in his upcoming address on Commonwealth Day, marking his return to the event after missing it last year.

"Now, everyone thought this was a joke at the beginning, but he is insisting that this is something he wants,” Rae said.

He added, "I think we have to be very, very careful about this, because Trump is doing exactly what Putin is doing with Ukraine, except he hasn't yet launched any armed insurrection in Canada to force them to do that.

"So that's something the world has got to keep an eye on. You're right as well that there are all these sorts of problems. We've got Trump due to come over here, although I suspect that will be put on the back burner while the talks with Ukraine and Russia go on.”

The expert continued, "We'll just have to wait and see. But the day itself is important because, you know, the king obviously missed it last year.

"He did a video message, so he's back in action again today, as is the Princess of Wales with other members of the Royal Family.

"It’s a good message they’re putting out: that together we thrive. And Trump really needs to understand that we are together.

"We have 56 nations that are united. Canada joined the Commonwealth in 1931, three years after the Commonwealth was set up.”