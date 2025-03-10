Royal family to watch Meghan Markle’s show ‘out of curiosity’

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Royal family are expected to watch Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

In a conversation with The Sun, Royal expert Phil Dampier said despite ongoing rift, the royals may take a glimpse at Meghan’s show “out of curiosity.”

Dampier noted that for Charles, seeing his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on screen would be bittersweet as he rarely gets to see them.

"I’m sure if you asked their spokesmen both the King and William and Kate would say they won’t be watching Meghan’s show but it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t take a sneak look out of curiosity," he said.

The expert continued: "Certainly it will be very poignant and sad for the King to see a glimpse of his grandchildren who he never sees.

"Archie and Lilibet are growing up in the US with American accents and it’s very sad for Charles that he doesn’t really know them or see them.

"He dotes on William and Kate’s kids and I’m sure he would be a loving grandfather to Harry and Meghan’s children if given the chance, despite everything that has happened."