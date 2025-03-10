King Charles 'love child' shares sweet advice for Prince Harry, Meghan

King Charles and Queen Camilla's alleged ‘love child' has shared a sweet advice for Prince Harry in his latest statement.

Simon Dorante-Day, who claimed for years that he is the alleged ‘secret son’ of King Charles and Queen Camilla, in an interview with Australia’s Channel Seven, per Cheat Sheet has shared the sweet advice for Harry.

Dorante explained that he and Prince Harry have a “bond” as the “black sheep of the royal family” and added, “I believe Harry would be receptive to my plight.”

The alleged ‘love child’ also sees similarities between Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle and his indigenous wife.

Simon Dorante says, “When people say he looks very nervous and jumpy, I understand where Harry is coming from with that. I can tell that he’s worried about someone attacking Meghan and saying something that will force her to react. My wife is the same, so I can relate.”

He added, “My advice for Harry is to let her go, to let Meghan say what she wants to say. People have been racist and insensitive to Meghan, she should give it back to critics without people looking down on her … People are so ignorant.”