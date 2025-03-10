Selena Gomez gives sweet birthday shoutout to fiance Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is celebrating her fiance Benny Blanco’s 37th birthday.

On Saturday, the Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram handle to post a series of photos of herself with the music producer, wishing him a “Happy Birthday.”

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve you,” gushed Selena.

“But damn am I glad you were born,” added the 32-year-old. “happy birthday baby.”

In the first shared picture, Benny can be seen kissing on his partner’s forehead.

The upload came after reports surfaced that Hailey Bieber allegedly liked a TikTok video mocking the lovebirds’ photo shoot for Interview magazine.

However, the model denied the reports via her representative.

“This never happened,” Hailey’s spokesperson told Page Six on Sunday.

“This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative,” added the represenative.