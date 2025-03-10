 
Geo News

Selena Gomez gives sweet birthday shoutout to fiance Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after a year of dating

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Selena Gomez gives sweet birthday shoutout to fiance Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez gives sweet birthday shoutout to fiance Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is celebrating her fiance Benny Blanco’s 37th birthday.

On Saturday, the Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram handle to post a series of photos of herself with the music producer, wishing him a “Happy Birthday.”

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve you,” gushed Selena.

“But damn am I glad you were born,” added the 32-year-old. “happy birthday baby.”

In the first shared picture, Benny can be seen kissing on his partner’s forehead.

The upload came after reports surfaced that Hailey Bieber allegedly liked a TikTok video mocking the lovebirds’ photo shoot for Interview magazine.

However, the model denied the reports via her representative.

“This never happened,” Hailey’s spokesperson told Page Six on Sunday.

“This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative,” added the represenative.

Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'True Detective'
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'True Detective'
Matthew McConaughey unveils surprising reason behind his 6 years break from acting
Matthew McConaughey unveils surprising reason behind his 6 years break from acting
Meghan Markle takes shocking four-word swipe at royal family
Meghan Markle takes shocking four-word swipe at royal family
Eminem 'close to meeting' his grandson
Eminem 'close to meeting' his grandson
Royal family member dies at 22
Royal family member dies at 22
Brandon Sklenar reacts to matching pin mystery with Justin Baldoni
Brandon Sklenar reacts to matching pin mystery with Justin Baldoni
Meghan Markle's new series sends strong signals
Meghan Markle's new series sends strong signals
Britney Spears claims she is 'tired of making sense of things'
Britney Spears claims she is 'tired of making sense of things'