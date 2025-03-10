King Charles' relative slams Meghan Markle over 'incorrect' last name claim

King Charles' cousin has claimed that Meghan Markle is "completely incorrect" for calling herself a Sussex.

In her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has sparked debate by insisting that "I'm a Sussex now," during her conversation with Mindy Kaling. Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, explained that she shares a last name with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, Lord Ivar Mountbattan, a distant relative of King Charles, has disagreed on Meghan's claim.

Speaking to Town & Country, he said, "Her children are called Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor; they're not called Archie and Lilibet Sussex because Sussex is a title."

"So, they are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but actually he's Harry Mountbatten-Windsor and she would be Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor," Lord Ivar, who has starred in third season of Traitors, added.

He went on to explain, "My brother is the Marquess of Milford Haven, but his surname is Mountbatten, so he's called George Mountbatten, the Marquess of Milford Haven. When I read that, it was an article about her new program, and she said that her family name is Sussex."

Moveover, Lord Ivar also revealed if he had watched, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

"I might be interested to watch it; it might not last long," he stated