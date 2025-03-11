Trudeau and Carney meet ahead of handover of power

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries his chair from the House of Commons on Parliament Hill today. — Reuters

Mark Carney, the former central banker who secured a landslide victory to become leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party and the country’s next prime minister, met Justin Trudeau on Monday and promised a swift transition of power.

"That transition will be seamless and it will be quick," Carney said following their meeting. Reports suggest he could be formally appointed as early as Thursday or Friday.

Carney is expected to call a general election soon. "We know this is a crucial time for our country. We are united to serve Canadians," he told reporters.

His leadership comes at a time of heightened tensions with the US, as President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian exports and hinted at annexation threats.

Trump’s trade policies have sparked backlash in Canada, with Ontario imposing a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to US states in retaliation. "President Trump’s tariffs are a disaster for the US economy," Ontario Premier Doug Ford stated.

Canada has already imposed retaliatory tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US imports and plans to maintain them. "My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect," Carney declared.

However, his tenure may be short-lived, as he does not hold a parliamentary seat. If he does not call an election, opposition parties have vowed to bring down his government once parliament reconvenes later this month.

Carney’s victory comes amid a shift in public sentiment following Trump’s return to the White House, which has strengthened Liberal support after years of Conservative polling dominance.

However, political analysts warn that maintaining this momentum will be challenging as Canada navigates trade disputes and economic uncertainty.