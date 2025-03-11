 
Wendy Williams lands in the hospital after begging people on the street for help

Wendy Williams kicks back requesting help from passersby from prison-like conservatorship

March 11, 2025

The daytime talk show famous for her own show named The Wendy Williams Show has found herself being rushed into the hospital, straight from her assisted living facility in NYC.

It all happened when police were sent to perform a wellness check on the TV star, after she hand dropped a handwritten note down from a fifth-story window begging for some kind of help.

According to a report by TMZ the note read, “Help! Wendy!!” and she was also seen waving her arms around while on the phone.

Shortly after that moment police rushed up and escorted the 60-year-old to Lennox Hill Hospital where she’ll be seen by a psychiatrist.

Per the outlet this test comes shortly after a “capacity test” was also run on the star, on Monday March 10th, 2025, finding her to have answered over 10 out of the 10 questions correct.

As of right now its believed her results will be rushed to court and will be overseen by a judge who has been handling her guardianship case.

It is pertinent to mention that the test also did not show there having been any signs of frontotemporal dementia, which she’s been diagnosed with in 2023, alongside primary progressive aphasia.

For those unversed, primary progressive aphasia is described as the gradual loss of language skills, and is classified as a neurodegenerative disease, which is often the first indicator in people who develop Alzheimer’s disease, and is also related to frontotemporal dementia.

Prior to this instance Williams has been outspoken about feeling like a prisoner in her assisted living facility as well. 

