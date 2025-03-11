Kate Middleton, Prince William show shift in body language after being 'extra tactile'

Kate Middleton has made her return to the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey after missing last year's event due to cancer battle.

During the latest event, Kate arrived alongside her husband, Prince William while King Charles and Queen Camilla came together.

A body language expert Judi James shared her observance about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ “relaxed” appearance, according to Mirror.

She shared that while Kate and William have been “extra tactile” since cancer, they appeared more relaxed during their latest outing.

“Since Kate's illness, they have been extra tactile and totally connected during their public appearances, using every opportunity to use touches, glances or mimed hugs to move together coupled up like ice skaters or ballroom dancers,” she said to the outlet.

Judi added, “But here they performed the equivalent of 'free' movement, putting in their professional appearance in a more traditionally regal way but moving while apart in synchronised, mirrored unity as they did so.”

“What this showed was a more relaxed approach with no need to check or employ tie-signs,” she said. “They walked in together but slightly apart with signs of renewed energy and positivity. William's beaming smile projected ongoing pride in his wife but he avoided all the steering pats and touches that can imply she has some need of support and encouragement.”

However, Judi noted that they did "connected" when "sitting together," suggesting that "a bit of a bashful crush is still going on in their relationship.”