Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey doing tons of therapy to save marriage: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly leaning on Hailey Baldwin as he fights hidden demons.

For those unversed, Justin has been breaking sweat ever since his mentor, Sean Diddy Combs, have been involved in the high-profile sex trafficking lawsuit, per RadarOnline.com.

Nonetheless, the mother of his son, Hailey, is there for him, and has been taking him for therapy.

"They're doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud," a source claimed.

The source went on to address, "This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up."

They even added, “With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed.”

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."

This report comes after TMZ claimed that “The past year has been "very transformative" for the singer, "as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."