Meghan Markle snubs ‘digital age' to entertain guests, says friend

Meghan Markle’s hosting etiquettes are praised by a former friend.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is establishing herself as a household name through her Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is a tremendous host, says Journalist Bryony Gordon.

Writing for Daily Mail, Bryony disclosed: "Way back in 2018, the woman then known as Meghan Markle sent me a handwritten note, saying how nice it had been to have lunch together a few weeks before."

Meghan met Bryony on the Heads Together mental health campaign.

She added: "I was delighted by the politeness of this gesture – how often do you receive such a note in this digital day and age? – not to mention stunned by the neatness of her penmanship, which put my own to shame.

"Anyway, whenever anyone asks what Meghan is really like – and such is the fascination with the 43-year-old and her husband, this happens quite often – I always say, 'well, she's the kind of person who writes you a handwritten note after taking you out for lunch,’” noted the journalist.