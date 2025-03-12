Meghan Markle is now being weighed out for £100million

Meghan Markle’s cooking show has reportedly started a series of conversations about whether she is value for money.

This has come amid questions into the future of With Love, Meghan and whether it will see its creator be signed on for a renewal.

According to a report by The Sun a TV insider spilled this and admitted, “Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don’t care if the reviews are scathing.”

Because right now, “The streamer’s name has been on everyone’s lips for the past week and that’s a victory for them.”

However, one big part of the puzzle is whether or not to renew because everyone is starting to “question of whether they feel that striking another deal represents value for money, or if they feel that they have explored all the opportunities they can with the couple.”

It is pertinent to mention that the cooking show has been greenlit for a second season, and for a brief moment had made it to the Top 10 watch list on the streamer, a few hours into its upload.