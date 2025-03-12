A global journey: One faith, many Ramadan traditions – Part II

Pilgrimaging the world’s expansive Ramadan map, we find that the gist of this holy month remains unchanged — with fasting, worship, and communality at its very core — yet its stunning cultural diversity — traditions, rituals, and celebrations — never fail to awe us.

Our enriching journey into the unique Ramadan traditions across the Muslim world enters in the next leg, showcasing how different nations cherish faith, food, and family in their own distinct ways.

Maldives: Maahefun and roadha villun

In the Maldives, Ramadan is preceded by maahefun, which is a feast during which families and friends break their fast with food comprised of coconut, fish, and vegetables, celebrating the sense of togetherness before the month-long fasting. On the eve of Ramadan, the Maldivians gather by the sea, decorating mosques and houses with light.

Men perform prayer in congregation on a street in Maldives. — Hawzah News Agency/File

Iftar is followed by traditional delicacies such as garudhiya, a rice, lime, and chili-flavoured fragrant fish soup, and kulhi boakiba, a spiced fish cake. Streets come alive with large communal feasts, usually organised and funded by hospitable locals, while mosques offer free dates and juices among the fasters prior to special prayers.

Mali: Yogoro and salawalé

In Mali, Ramadan is a time of prayer, community, and charity. Family dinners are shared, while charitable deeds and communal prayers define the holy month. A much-loved tradition in Mali is yogoro and salawalé, which takes place between the 10th to the 20th night of Ramadan.

Children with faces covered in traditional painted maska perform "Yogoro and Salawalé" in Mali. — Mali Rising Foundation/File

Children move about in masks, visiting homes, dancing with enthusiasm in exchange for little gifts. Boys participate in yogoro, while the girls participate in salawalé, with singing, dancing, and traditional music—solidifying social bonds and keeping cultural traditions alive.

Mauritania: Head-shaving traditon and Laylat ul-Qadr

Like elsewhere, iftar always starts with dates and plain water in Mauritania, followed by a light soup and izreq, a yoghurt-based beverage. Following Tarawih prayers, fasting families feast on satisfying nutrient-dense dishes like tagine and lamb couscous, while predawn meals often include kosi — boiled rice with milk.

Women offer prayers during a religious gathering in Mauritania. — Taghrib News Agency/File

Tea (atay) is central to all Ramadan gatherings, symbolising the cherished traditional hospitality of the Malians. Children’s heads are shaved as a symbol of purification and spiritual renewal in another unique tradition that marks the beginning of Ramadan.

Mayotte: The Debaa dance

Ramadan in Mayotte is celebrated with debaa, a tradition of dance, music, and chanted poetry performed exclusively by women. Dressed in coordinated outfits, the graceful participants move in concert while singing in Arabic, often recounting the life of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Women in Mayotte perform debaa. — Orange Mayotte/File

Introduced by a Sufi teacher from the neighbouring Comorian island of Anjouan, debaa has become an integral part of Mayotte’s cultural and religious heritage.

Morocco: The echoes of the Zowaka

Ramadan preparations in the small northwestern African kingdom begin well in advance, with women flocking to souks, traditional markets, to buy special ingredients for local sweets like zamita and sellou (sefouf), made from flour, almonds, sesame seeds, oil, sugar, and cinnamon.

A vendor sells traditional cakes of fried honey and flour pastries to customers ahead of Ramadan in the medina of the Moroccan city of Rabat. — Reuters/File

Chebakiya, a honey-dipped pastry, is a staple treat that is often served with Harira (tomato soup) and boiled eggs. Other favourites include almond-filled briwat and sbiaat lebnat ("girl’s fingers"). Zowaka siren marks the arrival of the holy month, while the Nafar — the town criers — roam the streets, waking people for suhoor with a special tune.

Niger: The Mesaharaty tradition

In the landlocked West African republic, Ramadan is welcomed with a festive procession, where large tambourines announce the sighting of the crescent moon. Young men present gifts to their fiancées, while husbands honour their wives' families with offerings.

Dignitaries are seated before an iftar spread in Niger. — Daily Struggle Newspapers/File

Iftar meals bring together spiced vegetables, pasta, eggs, rice, and couscous, with a staple porridge made from wheat and flour. Fresh tamarind, ginger, and lemon-based drinks offer a refreshing end to the day. Before dawn, the mesaharaty — night drummers — walk the streets, keeping alive a centuries-old tradition of waking people for suhoor.

Nigeria: Bands of wake-up drummers

Nigerian drummer Adebayo Ayodeji performs during a drumming workshop for children in Lagos, Nigeria February 4, 2023. — Reuters

Nigeria’s awakening bands are groups of young musicians who roam the streets, playing music to wake people for suhoor. A popular dish for breaking the fast is moi moi, a steamed bean pudding flavoured with onions and peppers. Fruits are the first course of iftar, followed by traditional favourites.

Oman: Qaranqasho for children

Omani children celebrate qaranqasho, similar to gargee'an, singing festive songs and receiving sweets from neighbours. Traditional Ramadan meals feature dishes like harees (wheat and meat porridge), shuwa, maqbous, and a variety of fish, fried savories, and desserts.

Muslim devotees share an iftar dinner in front of the Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018. — Arabian Business

To quench their daylong thirst, Omani fasters generously reward themselves with tonic drinks such as jallab, rose water, laban, and qamar al-din.

Pakistan: The rhythms of flavours

Suhoor usually begins with the familiar beats of traditional drums. The Ramadan culinary scene in culturally diverse Pakistan is vibrant, with suhoor meals of heavy parathas paired with sugared yogurt or omelettes, accompanied by lassi.

People attend Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the New Memon Mosque in Karachi, Pakistan March 7, 2025. — Reuters

Iftar markets come alive with treats like pakoray, samosas, kachori, and dahi bhallay, while traditional red Rooh Afza sherbet and mint lemonades provide relief from the heat. The iftar exchange tradition and caring for underprivileged fasting families remain strong, with Pakistanis generously participating in charity throughout Ramadan.

Palestine: Ramadan in the shadow of struggle

Ramadan in Palestine is a time of deep spirituality, community, and resilience. Streets glow with lanterns, crescent moons, and decorative lights. Markets brim with traditional Palestinian sweets like qatayef, ma’amoul, and kunafa, alongside dishes such as musakhan, maqluba, and shorbet adas.

Palestinians break their fast by eating the Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 1, 2025. — Reuters

A unique tradition for the first iftar involves preparing green or white dishes, often featuring molokhia leaves or yogurt. Singing and drumming musaharatis bring people out of their slumbers for suhoor. Amid conflict, we hope this Ramadan brings peace to Palestine.

Qatar: Garangao and the Ramadan cannon

A country where the holy month of fasting is steeped in tradition, iftar is marked by a cannon fire at Souq Waqif and katara. A highlight is garangao, celebrated on the 14th night of Ramadan, where children dress in traditional attire, sing songs, and collect sweets and money, fostering a strong sense of community.

A family in Qatar breaks fast during iftar time. — Visit Qatar/File

Dishes like harees, thareed (a stew over crispy flatbread), and luqaimat are widely enjoyed during the month.

Saudi Arabia: Grand Mosque’s comforting presence

Ramadan is a time when religious devotion and cultural traditions go hand in hand. The Grand Mosque in Mecca welcomes millions for prayers, while large- and small-scale charitable initiatives duly ensure that everyone has an iftar meal.

People walk on the streets of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. — Reuters/File

Popular dishes include balaleet, asida, foul with tamees bread, samosas, and sweets like qatayef and luqaimat. Gergean is a beloved mid-Ramadan tradition, and in Asir, a rifle shot signals the breaking of the fast.

Senegal: The sugar core tradition

During Ramadan in Senegal, sugar core is a cherished tradition, where women gift their husbands as a token of love.

A man prepares food to the faithfuls for the breaking of the Muslim fast during the holy month of Ramadan at "La Grande Mosque Moride" in Dakar, Senegal April 11, 2022. — Reuters

Mosques remain open all night for prayers and chants. Iftar begins with milk, dates, and café touba, followed by rice dishes with fish, chicken, or red meat.

Sierra Leone: The sounds of bubu music

In Sierra Leone, Ramadan meals feature rice with cassava leaf sauce, stewed chicken, and soups made from potato and cassava leaves.

People in Sierra Leone's capital of Freetown sitting together and waiting to break the fast during Ramadan. — AFP/File

A unique tradition is bubu music, once linked to witchcraft but now a key part of Ramadan processions, played using bamboo flutes and metal pipes to enhance the festive spirit.

Somalia: Banana-topped biryani

Somalis break their fast with dishes like maraq, a rich meat or vegetable soup, and sambusa, a crispy pastry filled with spiced meat or lentils. Canjeero (also called Lahoh), a soft pancake, is paired with honey, yoghurt, or stew. Sweet treats include kac kac — crispy, deep-fried dough bites — and shurbad, a warm porridge made from oats or cornmeal. The meal usually ends with a comforting cup of shaah, traditional Somali tea.

Somali Muslim men eat during iftar, as they break their fast, at the African Muslim agency during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. — Reuters

A unique Somali tradition is pairing bariis (Somali biryani) with a banana. While it may seem quite strange to outsiders, eating rice or even pasta with a banana is a beloved common practice in Somali culture, adding a subtle creamy sweetness to every bite.

For many Somali families, ongoing conflict, drought, and rising food prices have made Ramadan especially difficult, turning what should be a time of abundance into a test of resilience.

Sudan: The aroma of abré

Before the war, Ramadan in Sudan was a time of togetherness, with communal Iftar meals laid out on the streets, inviting strangers to join. Sudanese women begin Ramadan preparations days in advance, drying beef for mulah — a traditional stew made with dried meat, onions, crushed okra, and caramelised onions.

Displaced Sudanese prepare to break their fast at a displacement camp during the month of Ramadan, in the city of Port Sudan, Sudan, March 14, 2024. — Reuters

A staple of these preparations is hilo mor (abré), a sweet-and-sour corn-based drink, and rugag, a delicate crepe served with milk and sugar, a favourite for suhoor.

Syria: The hakawati and midfa al-iftar

The Al-musaharati—a drummer—traditionally wakes people for suhoor in Syria, while sunset is marked by the firing of a cannon, the midfa al-iftar, a cherished custom in cities like Damascus.

Children are seated before an iftar spread prepared for them on a table in Syria. — Instagram/@humanitarianrelief

Evenings bring gatherings where the hakawati (storytellers) captivate curious tea-sipping crowds in cafés. Years of war have left many Syrians struggling to afford traditional foods, and displacement has eroded a number of long-held traditions. Yet, despite hardship, Syrians continue to observe Ramadan, preserving its spirit in new ways.

Tajikistan: Nisholda and ghabga gatherings

Families begin iftar with dates and water, followed by osh — a rice dish with meat and carrots or turnips — and qurutob, made from fatir bread soaked in cheese and topped with onions or vegetables.

A group of men gathers around a traditional iftar feast, offering prayers before breaking their fast. —Asia Plus

A Ramadan favourite is nisholda, a fluffy sweet made from whipped egg whites and sugar. With the onset of the night, lively ghabga gatherings featuring music, storytelling, and games come to life.

Recently imposed regulations, including a ban on children collecting holiday gifts and sweets, have altered some traditions. Yet, Ramadan in Tajikistan remains a time of reflection, charity, and strong communal bonds.

Tunisia: Stambeli music and night markets

Tunisian Ramadan nights are lit with Stambeli music performances and bustling markets, while most of the homes are redolent with the aroma of brik — a crispy pastry with egg and tuna.

Tunisians buy bread at a market in Tunis during the first day of Ramadan. — AFP/File

A beloved tradition involves breaking the fast with water and dates, followed by the greeting “saha chribtek,” meaning “may it nourish your health.” Ramadan dishes include chorba (spicy lamb or chicken soup) and sweets like makroudh (date-filled semolina pastries). The protein-rich suhoor meal often features osbane (stuffed tripe).

Turkey: Ottoman-era traditions

Drummers in Ottoman-era attire hit the streets in Turkey before dawn, waking people for suhoor with rhythmic beats. The pre-dawn meal includes Turkish soups, börek pastries, and a classic breakfast spread. Turkish cuisine shines with communal dining in the holy month.

People have their iftar, or breaking fast, meal at Sultanahmet Square with the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in the background during the first day of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, March 23, 2023. — Reuters

People break their fast with Ramazan pidesi, a freshly baked bread that draws long queues before iftar. Olives, cheese, and meze appetisers start the meal, followed by hearty dishes like Turkish kebabs. Traditional rose-flavoured sherbets offer a cooling touch.

Desserts like güllaç, baklava, künefe, and kadayıf add a sweet finale, often paired with Turkish tea or coffee. The iftar cannon’s firing remains a treasured tradition.

Turkmenistan: Yaremezan singers

In Turkmenistan, Muslims break their fast with dishes like herb-filled pastries, cornmeal pancakes, and rice pilaf with dried fruits.

Iftar at Hezreti Omar Mosque. —Business Turkmenistan/File

A unique Ramadan tradition is Yaremezan, where singers visit homes, performing folk songs, offering prayers, and extending good wishes to mark the holy month.

UAE: From hagg al-layla to gergaoon

Ramadan traditions in the UAE begin in mid-Shaaban, with Hagg Al-Layla. Children dress in their best and visit homes, singing and reciting poetry in exchange for sweets and nuts.

Gergaoon, celebrated on the 14th night of Ramadan across the Gulf, sees children in traditional attire go door-to-door collecting treats while singing festive songs accompanied by qaffal music.

Women buy sweets at a dessert shop during the holy month of Ramadan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2023. — Reuters

Special iftar dishes reflect Emirati hospitality: harees, lamb thareed, and machboos (spiced rice). Sweets like gars (a crumble with dates and cardamom), luqaimat (fried dough balls with date syrup), and dates are Ramadan staples, while samosas and tawouk sandwiches are popular snacks. Traditional gahwa (Arabic coffee) is a must. At sunset, cannons are fired across the UAE.

Uzbekistan: Nisholda and ağız açar

Uzbek families gather for Iftar, called ağız açar, starting with dates and water, then dishes like samsa (savoury pastries), patir bread, and the famous Uzbek plov (pilaf).

Men are gathered around a traditional iftar spread in Uzbekistan. — El-Shai/File

A unique Ramadan delicacy is nisholda, a fluffy sweet made from whipped egg whites, sugar, and a native plant root.

Yemen: Ramadan despite hardships

On the last day of Shaaban, Yemeni women deep-clean their homes to prepare for Ramadan. Once the moon is sighted, fires are lit on mountain peaks in the tradition of al-tanseer, still practised in some regions.

A worker cuts the dough of pastry sheets of sambusa snacks during the holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 16, 2021. — Reuters

Despite ongoing conflict, Yemenis come together for iftar that obviously start with dates, water, hulba (fenugreek dip), and aseed (a dough ring in meat broth). A square dinner follows, featuring sambusas, bagya, shafuta, soup, saltah, and rice with meat or chicken.

More than fasting and feasting

A time of reflection, gratitude, and shared humanity, Ramadan unites communities across cultures, traditions, whether through the warmth of a family iftar, the joy of giving, or the quiet moments of prayer. Beyond suhoor and iftar, Ramadan’s spirit lingers in the bonds it strengthens and the hearts it touches.

This is the final part of the two-part article on Ramadan around the world