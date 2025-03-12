 
Scarlett Johansson calls for a 'spicy' co-host for Jenna Bush

Scarlett Johansson weighs in on 'Today' show's future as she calls for a spicy and funny cohost for Jenna Bush Hager

March 12, 2025

Scarlett Johansson has shared her thoughts on who should join Jenna Bush Hager as a permanent co-host on NBC's Today show, emphasizing the need for someone "spicy" and "funny."

In a cover story for InStyle magazine, published Tuesday, Johansson reflected on her time co-hosting Today alongside Hager for a week in January. 

She also spoke about former co-host Hoda Kotb, whom she described as "a mentor."

In regards to this, Johansson told the outlet, “I think with Hoda, it was so great because she was, like, you know, a little older, but with kids,” while adding that Kotb was “a little step ahead.”

Moreover, the Black Widow star recalled her own experience on the show fondly, calling it a "fantasy job."

As per US Weekly, she added, “[Cohosting] Today really is a fantasy job for me. I love talking to people. It’s not dissimilar from hosting Saturday Night Live in some ways. The live element of it is really fun. Spontaneous and a little dangerous too. I would never want my own TV show.”

It is worth mentioning that Johansson has previously hosted SNL six times, with her most recent appearance in December 2019.

