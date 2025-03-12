Kanye West headed toward 'mental meltdown' as addiction takes toll

Kanye West reportedly has an addiction that is affecting his mental health

Kanye West's latest comments stemmed from his use of laughing gas, per an insider.

"When Kanye is inhaling laughing gas, he loses all his inhibitions and just says and does anything that comes to him at the spur of the moment," an insider told Radar Online. "Half the time, he doesn't even remember afterward."

The addiction is reportedly causing the rapper memory loss.

"He's returned to his old-self destructive ways and it's eating away at whatever is left of him," a source close to the dad-of-four said. "He not only forgets what he has said, he has trouble remembering the names of people he's known for years."

Insiders also told the publication that the Carnival musician quit the gas last August but started again in January.

According to the insiders, use of the gas is likely behind the vulgar display at the Grammys.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the rapper, said nitrous oxide "is habit-forming mentally because the user will want to keep chasing the euphoria they feel, but it destroys brain cells and greatly increases the risk of developing dementia."

"You hope for the best but fear for the worst with Kanye,” noted the mole.

"The gas has him heading for near-certain disaster," the tipster added of Kanye West.