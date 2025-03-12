 
Queen Camilla reaches out to French rape survivor with powerful letter

Queen Camilla writes to Gisèle Pelicot as she extended support to her over her fight against sexual violence

March 12, 2025

Queen Camilla extended support to French rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot by writing a personal letter to her, praising her bravery and strength.

Pelicot made headlines around the world after she chose to reveal her identity in a mass-rape case involving her ex-husband and 50 other men.

Speaking with Newsweek, a Palace source said Camilla was deeply moved by Pelicot’s courage and wanted to show her support.

They said, "She was tremendously affected by the Madame Pelicot case in France and that lady's extraordinary dignity and courage as she put herself in the public eye because, as she rightly put it, why should she be made to feel like a victim or hide away in shame?"

"And, of course, she helped highlight a very significant societal problem despite all the personal suffering she'd been through.

So, as a long-term supporter of survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, the queen wrote to Madame Pelicot privately.

“It was very much her instigation and determination to write to express support from the highest level."

Last December, 72-year-old Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping his ex-wife, and for allowing dozens of other men to assault her as well. 

