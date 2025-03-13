 
Geo News

Meghan Markle lacks content, mocked for ‘feeding herself with lines'

Meghan Markle future in lifestyle branding laid bare by expert

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Meghan Markle is reminded she can never be Martha Stewart.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to de ur her celebrity based cooking show ‘With Love, Meghan,’ on Netflix, is told she can never compare herself to the very successful US name in hospitality.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, former Royal butler Paul Burrell said: "I think she'll be judged by that, but let's not forget, she's an actress.

"She can act this role, but she can fall back on those acting skills.

"I doubt very much whether she'll become a new Martha Stewart because she doesn't have the lifestyle skills unless there's somebody behind her, feeding her the lines as an actress would expect."

Mr Burrell added: "It's the Meghan Show. And this is a tough area to compete in, in America, because America is filled with the best hosts you can possibly have.

