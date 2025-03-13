Meghan Markle's sycophantic guest list hit with allegations: ‘Can't erase mean streak'

Meghan Markle’s awful experience with With Love, Meghan has become a topic of great discussion with many commentators, critics and experts weighing.

The expert in question has been Richard Fitzwilliams, and he shared his thoughts with Fox News Digital.

The conversation features a candid note about Meghan’s cooking and lifestyle show filled with hacks and tips and the expert even began the whole thing by saying, “The reviews of ‘With Love, Meghan’ were truly, madly, deeply awful.”

However, its true that “it did climb to the Netflix Top 10, which will please her… [But] sycophantic guests watching Meghan cooking in a neighbor’s house in the Montecito sunshine won’t erase [bullying allegations],” Mr Fitzwilliams hit back by saying.

Reason being “No one has forgotten how [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] ruthlessly monetized their royal connections and the depth of the rift in the royal family.”

Before concluding he also hypothesized all the dangers this poses for the future and admitted, “The revival of allegations of bad behavior, which Meghan strongly denies… has already harmed her image enormously. Who knows what’s to come?”

For those unversed with the show, and the negativity that surrounds it. Ever since With Love, Meghan released many critics and fans questioned Meghan’s motives for breaking the fourth wall and showing off the Netflix crew, as well her intentions behind the People magazine article that had some anonymous crew members gushing over how she made them felt ‘seen’.

This was due to her past history with bullying allegations that a former communications aide named Jason Knauf made against Meghan during her royal tenure.

It is pertinent to mention that at the time resignations had started pouring in, in House Sussex and many aides had even come forward internally about the fits of crying they endured due to Meghan’s alleged ‘hot and cold’ attitude.