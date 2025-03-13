Meghan Markle told to break silence on Netflix criticism: 'It'll come back to bite her'

Meghan Markle told to break silence on Netflix criticism

Meghan Markle has been warned on her strategy of pushing positive feedback on her social media regarding her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, while a lot of viewers are criticising it.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, is being urged to address criticism of the show carefully, as expert warned her that staying silent could fuel further negativity.

Speaking with GB News, PR and social media expert Caitlin Jardine advised Meghan that she should avoid engaging in controversial debates but highlight “its themes of empowerment.”

“Ignoring criticism around her show could only cause it to hang around for longer, potentially encouraging more negativity with viewers frustrated with her lack of response,” Jardine said.

She added, “However, to avoid getting caught up in any controversial discussion that may come back to bite her, she should instead focus on highlighting all of the positive elements of the show such as its themes of empowerment that align with her brand.”

This comes after Meghan’s father Thomas Markle shared his two cents on the show, claiming that Prince Harry’s wife was “faking it.”

"Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed. It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions,” he told Daily Mail.

"I know when she's faking it for the cameras. She's trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her."