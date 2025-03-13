Prince Harry's home is now a battle ground for Archie and Lilibet's sake

Prince Harry has seemingly decided to really put his foot down against his wife Meghan Markle, and his reasons are Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future.

News of this has been brought to light by a well-placed insider that is close to RadarOnline.

This insider spoke at length about this rather candidly and admitted that while “Harry is very proud of Meghan over this new show,” and is “excited for her to show who she really is to the world.”

“He definitely would not have wanted his kids involved,” at the end of the day.

Especially since the Duke of Sussex is well aware and “knows that the personal aspects of Meghan's new show will renew interest in her family's private life, and therefore the children.”

According to the same outlet, which this stance is rather strict, his relationship with his children, especially Prince Archie is very different.

Because “his bond with Archie is incredible, and for all the criticism he gets, Harry's always been a devoted dad.”

“Archie's a miniature of his dad and loves nothing more than going on a 'father-son' adventure, whether it be surfing, biking, or just larking about in the pool.”

And “This year, Harry wants to take him go-kart racing and even off-roading in the desert. It's often adrenaline-pumping, boys fun, but his confidence to step out on his own comes from Archie,” the insider concluded by saying as well.