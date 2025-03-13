 
Meghan Markle silences her own wishes to follow Prince Harry's lead

Meghan Markle puts her wishes aside as Prince Harry insists on privacy

March 13, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly put her wishes aside of bringing kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on her new show, With Love, Meghan.

According to New Idea Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex, who Meghan Sussex, wanted to introduce her kids on the show; however, Prince Harry wants to keep their children out of the public eye.

And so, Meghan only featured them from angles where their face was not revealing while promoting the show and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Speaking with the publication, the insider said Meghan would have liked to involve Archie and Lilibet but understands Harry’s concerns.

The source added that the couple has decided to wait until their children are older and able to voice their own opinions before reconsidering any public exposure.

“She would have loved to share this special time in her life with her son and daughter, but realises there’s plenty of time for that,” added the insider.

“She and Harry have agreed they’ll revisit Archie and Lili’s private versus public lives once they’re old enough to have their own say in the decision.

“Until then, expect Harry to keep them firmly under the radar.”


