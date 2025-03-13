 
'Stranger Things' star lands major Marvel role in 'Spider-Man 4'

'Stranger Things' actress to star opposite to Tom Holland in next 'Spider Man' film

Web Desk
March 13, 2025

Stranger Things star lands major Marvel role in Spider-Man 4
'Stranger Things' star lands major Marvel role in 'Spider-Man 4'

Famous Stranger Things actress has secured the role in upcoming Spider-Man 4.

Sadie Sink, who played the role of Max Mayfield in the Netflix series, will star alongside Tom Holland.

While Sink's role has not been specified, many speculate that she might play Jean Grey, a famous X-Men character, according to Deadline. Notably, Marvel has not confirmed the casting.

It is worth mentioning if Sink plays the role, she would join the ranks of Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner, who previously played the character in different "X-Men" films.

On the other hand, the production of Spider Man 4, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is expected to begin later this year. It is set for release on July 31, 2026.

Spider Man 4 is expected to pick up after the dramatic events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker, played by Holland, convinces Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to cast a spell that will erase him from everyone's memory.

Sadie Sink, who became a fan-favourite in Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, recently starred in the musical film O'Dessa. Meanwhile, Tom Holland is currently working on Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey.

