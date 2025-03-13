Camilla highlights power of pen as King Charles presents sword to guest at Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla has addressed the finalists of BBC's 500 Words during the Grand Final of the children’s writing competition at Buckingham Palace, according to a statement.

Addressing the participants, she said "You were able to conjure up extraordinary places and people and, like, magicians, take us on adventures across the world, under the sea, into outer space, backwards and forwards in time and ultimately deep into our own hearts."

Referring to a story, The Queen said "The White Witch's power was in her wand yours is in your pen. I cannot wait to see what wizardry your writing will produce in the future."

She was seen highlighting the the importance of the pen at the Buckingham Palace where, only a few hours ago, King Charles had bestowed upon Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada a new ceremonial sword.







