Lady Gaga shares how Michael Polansky encouraged her to make new music

Lady Gaga, who recently released her new album Mayhem, revealed that her fiancé Michael Polanski encouraged her to make new music.

In a new interview with iHeartRadio's Las Culturistas podcast, the Bad Romance singer said that Michael was a key reason for making new tunes.

The 38-year-old songstress told podcast hosts, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, that she was not making music when she met the businessman.

But when Michael saw Lady making new songs in the studio, he told her he had never seen her look "happier."

"'I'm so, like, also appreciative that my partner, like, he, you know, the first few years that we were together, I wasn’t in the studio and when he saw me start to make music, he was like, "Oh my God, I've never seen you happier than when you’re making music,"' said the Poker Face singer.

She further said, "I felt very seen by that and I think why it is so important to me is when you grow up in the public eye, as you know, there’s things that people grow to like about you but there’s things that they don’t know about you."

"Like they don’t know that you that’s like, maybe deep in reflection at home working on something, they know the outward facing you," continued Lady.

"So it feels really nice to be seen by someone for the thing that you do alone that makes you special. That’s your gift, right? Like the thing the world doesn’t see,” she added.

For those unversed, Mayhem marks her first original full-length pop album in nearly five years following 2020's Chromatica.